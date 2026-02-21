Odisha: Jagannath Temple in Puri Received Over 58 Kg Gold Since 1981, Informs Minister

Bhubaneswar: Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath at Odisha’s Puri, has received more than 58 kilograms of gold since 1981. This amply proves the deep-rooted faith of the devotees the shrine enjoys.

“The hundi (donation box) of the 12th-century Srimandir, also called Jagannath Temple, at Puri has received more than 58 kg of gold since 1981,” law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said while eplying to a question in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

He informed that the temple’s donation box also collected Rs 18.59 crore in cash during the last financial year alone. Devotees also offered 3.441 kg of mixed gold ornaments and 33.648 kg of mixed silver during the same period.

Providing a long-term overview, the minister said that between 1981 and 2024-25, the temple received a total of 58.317 kg of gold and 158.836 kg of silver through the hundi. He added that from 2011-12 to 2024-25, the temple collected Rs 304.57 crore from hundi offerings and other voluntary donations.

Officials said the steady flow of donations plays a crucial role in maintaining the temple’s daily rituals, festivals and infrastructure. The funds are also used for pilgrim amenities, temple conservation and welfare activities undertaken by the temple administration.

The Jagannath Temple is one of India’s richest and most revered shrines and attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year from across the country and abroad. Its annual Rath Yatra, in particular, draws massive crowds and contributes significantly to the temple’s donations.

“The figures presented in the Assembly show not only the temple’s religious significance but also its economic importance. The continuous rise in offerings reflects enduring devotion as well as increasing pilgrim footfall to the ancient shrine, considered the spiritual heart of Odisha,” said Madhusudan Mishra, a local resident.



