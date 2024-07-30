Odisha: IPS officer lands in soup for harassing married lady inspector, suspended

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday suspended a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer on disciplinary grounds.



The IPS officer — Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, presently serving as DIG of fire services and home guards, — on charges of “grave misconduct.”





“A disciplinary proceeding against Shri Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, IPS is contemplated on the grounds of grave misconduct as a Member of the Indian Police Service. Now, therefore, the Government of Odisha, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Shri Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao,IPS under suspension with immediate effect,” read an official notification.

During the period of suspension, the IPS officer will be at the state police headquarters and ‘shall not leave the said headquarters without obtaining the permission of the DG of Police, Odisha, Cuttack, the notification said.



As per the allegations, on July 27, Rajesh Pandit forcibly entered the house (under the jurisdiction of Capital Police Station) of a married lady inspector of Odisha Police serving in the Bhubaneswar Economic Offences Wing of the Odisha Crime Branch. The IPS Officer allegedly attempted to drag the lady inspector out of her house and wanted her to marry him.



Later, officials of the Capital Police Station took the intoxicated IPS Officer into custody.