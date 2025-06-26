Odisha Inks Rs 2,100 Crore Pact With JSW for Captive Jetty at Jatadhari

Bhubaneswar: In a major push to bolster maritime infrastructure and industrial logistics in Odisha, the state government on Thursday signed a concession agreement with JSW Utkal Steel Limited for the development of a captive jetty at Jatadhari in Jagatsinghpur district.

The project, entailing an investment of Rs 2,100 crore, marks a strategic addition to the state’s port-led growth agenda.

The agreement was formalised at Lok Seva Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who described the project as a “transformational initiative” for Odisha’s coastal economy and industrial ecosystem.

To be located at the Jatadhari river mouth in Erasama tehsil, the proposed jetty will have a cargo handling capacity of 52 million metric tonnes (MMT) annually. It is designed primarily to serve the logistical requirements of JSW’s upcoming integrated steel plant and associated industrial operations in the region. Additionally, the facility is expected to catalyse ancillary trade and employment opportunities, with projections of creating over 3,450 direct and indirect jobs.

“The Odisha government is committed to unlocking the economic potential of its coastline by partnering with the private sector in developing next-generation port and logistics infrastructure,” Chief Minister Majhi said. “Such projects will be pivotal in positioning Odisha as a key maritime and industrial hub on the eastern seaboard.”





The Chief Minister also outlined the government’s broader maritime development roadmap, revealing plans for four more ports aimed at decentralising industrial activity and improving regional connectivity. Two new ports have been proposed at Inchudi in Balasore district and Bahuda in Ganjam, while construction work is underway at Subarnarekha and Astaranga ports.

These initiatives form part of Odisha’s integrated port development strategy, which envisions aligning upcoming ports with dedicated industrial corridors, backed by robust road and rail linkages. The objective, officials said, is to create a seamless multimodal logistics ecosystem that supports large-scale industrialisation and trade facilitation across the state.

Industry observers see this latest agreement with JSW as a reaffirmation of Odisha’s growing appeal as a destination for capital-intensive, port-dependent industrial projects, particularly in the steel, mineral, and petrochemicals sectors.