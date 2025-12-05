Odisha Inked Rs 13 Lakh Crore Worth of MoUs at ‘Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025’: Minister Tells Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha secured Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth a staggering Rs 13 lakh crore during the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,’ making it one of the largest investment commitments the State has attracted in recent years. Industry minister Sampad Chandra Swain shared the update in the State Assembly on Friday while responding to questions raised by BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo.

The MLA had sought details on the level of investor participation during the conclave and the status of the projects pledged.

“How many industrialists showed interest? How many MoUs were signed? And how many have begun work on the ground?” he asked during Question Hour.

Replying to the query, Minister Swain said the conclave drew 593 investment proposals amounting to Rs 16.73 lakh crore across manufacturing, infrastructure, green energy, IT, chemicals, and other emerging sectors — reflecting Odisha’s growing profile as an investment destination.

Out of these, MoUs worth Rs 13 lakh crore were formally inked during the summit, he said.

Significantly, the Minister added that the State is already witnessing rapid progress in project implementation. In the last nine months alone, work has commenced on 85 projects involving investments of Rs 2.04 lakh crore. He described the trend as evidence of strong investor confidence and the government’s push for faster clearances and improved facilitation.

“We have conducted the groundbreaking and inauguration of nearly 85 industrial units with an investment of Rs 2.04 lakh crore in the last nine months. The government has been successful in bringing youth-centric and new-age industries apart from the traditional ones,” Swain told the House.

The Minister asserted that Odisha is positioning itself as a hub for next-generation industries while continuing to strengthen its manufacturing base, signalling a transformative phase in the State’s industrial growth trajectory.