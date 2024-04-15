Odisha Imposes 2-Month Fishing Ban Near Coastline To Conserve Fisheries

The Odisha government on Monday clamped down a two-month uniform ban on fishing within territorial waters along the state’s entire coastline with immediate effect for conservation and effective management of fisheries resources.

The fishing will remain effective till June 14.

The state directorate of fisheries, in a letter to the additional fisheries officer (marine) of Ganjam, Kujanga, Balasore, Puri and the district fisheries officer, Balugaon, called for an immediate ban on fishing for the conservation and effective management of fisheries resources and also for sea safety reasons.

All the fishing vessels with or without engines have been banned except traditional fishing crafts (up to 8.5 meters), the letter added.

The letter read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of sub-section – (1) of Section 4 of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act-1982 (Odisha Act of 1982) and having regard to the matters specified in the Sub-Section (2) thereof, the State Government do hereby prohibit fishing within territorial waters along the entire Coastline of Odisha State by all the fishing vessels except traditional fishing crafts, with or without engine from April 15 to June 14 (both days inclusive, 61 days) for conservation and effective management of fisheries resources and also for sea safety reasons.”

“All stakeholders should be informed accordingly to follow the notification meticulously from 15th April – 14th June 2024 (both days inclusive, 61 days) and necessary steps may be taken to aware fishers for scrupulously following Uniform Ban (UB) across Odisha Coast,” the letter further stated.

According to the state fisheries department officials, the primary purpose of the ban is to implement crucial conservation efforts during the breeding season of numerous prawn and fish species. By adhering to the ban, fishermen can contribute to sustainable fishery practices and potentially experience better catches following the restricted period.

The ban period, according to experts, also offers ample time to fishers for annual maintenance of their boats.

During the ban period, living habitats of soft corals, sponges and numerous bottom-dwelling creatures are able to re-grow. Slow-growing fish and high-value species will be allowed to reproduce again and harmful depletion of stocks will be brought to a halt.