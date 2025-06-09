Odisha IAS Officer Dhiman Chakma Caught Taking Rs 10 Lakh Bribe

In a first for Odisha, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dhiman Chakma was caught red-handed on Sunday evening while accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a businessman. Chakma, currently posted as the Sub-Collector of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district, was nabbed by Vigilance officials during a trap operation. Soon after his arrest, officials raided his official residence and seized an additional Rs 47 lakh in cash.

Sources said Chakma had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from a local stone crusher unit owner, threatening to shut down operations if the bribe was not paid. It was agreed that Rs 10 lakh would be given as the first instalment. Acting on a tip-off, Vigilance sleuths set up a trap and caught Chakma moments after he accepted the money.

A handwash test confirmed the presence of chemical-coated currency on the officer’s hands, verifying the bribe transaction. Chakma hails from Kanchanpur in Tripura. He is reportedly the first IAS officer from the region, having initially served as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer before clearing the Civil Services Examination in 2001 to join the IAS. The accused was taken to Bhawanipatna for interrogation, and further investigation is underway.