Odisha Headmaster Suspended For Consuming Alcohol On School Premises

BHUBANESWAR: The headmaster of Sannyasipali Government Upper Primary School in Kolabira block of Odisha’s Jharsuguda district was suspended on Wednesday after being caught consuming alcohol on the school premises at night.

The incident came to light after photographs went viral on social media showing headmaster Upendra Patel, a member of the school management committee, and two other teachers from nearby schools drinking inside the school office.

As the visuals spread, the state Education Department ordered an immediate inquiry. The probe confirmed the misconduct, following which Patel was placed under suspension. Officials said further action could be taken against others involved, noting that such behaviour damages the reputation of educational institutions and sets a poor example for students.

The episode has triggered outrage among local residents, who have demanded stricter monitoring and accountability to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, another headmaster in Mayurbhanj district was suspended after repeated complaints of attending duty in an intoxicated state and neglecting his responsibilities. The official, identified as Sanjay Kumar Jena of Dhanpota Primary School under Badasahi block, was accused of consuming alcohol during school hours and frequently appearing in an inebriated condition on the premises.

According to sources, Jena was often absent on working days, causing serious disruption to classes and adversely impacting students’ education.