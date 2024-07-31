Odisha has over 16 lakh ghost ration cards; names of eligible beneficiaries were deleted, says minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Wednesday said there are over 16 lakh ghost ration card holders under the food security scheme in the state.

While replying to a question by BJP MLA Durga Prasanna Nayak in the State Assembly, Patra informed that 6,19,836 applicants have applied for new ration cards.

“We want the beneficiaries, whose names were deleted due to political rivalry or some other issues, to apply again and the government will consider such applications,” said Patra.

According to the minister, the Odisha government has already started the process for updation of KYC to check original beneficiaries.

“Biometrics and other details of the beneficiaries will be taken for ration cards. Those beneficiaries, who have died, their names will be deleted and new cards will be issued to eligible beneficiaries,” Patra added.

Sources said that already there are 10 parameters for enrollment and issuing new ration cards. The process has already started to delete the ghost ration card holders and addition of eligible beneficiaries. This will be done through updation of KYC norms.