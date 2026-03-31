Odisha Govt-Tata Power JV TPCODL Becomes First Utility In India To Adopt DigiPIN

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has become the first power utility in India to adopt DigiPIN, the country’s next-generation digital addressing system, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in the power distribution sector.

Developed by the department of posts in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and IIT Hyderabad, DigiPIN replaces complex latitude-longitude coordinates with a simple, standardised 10-character alphanumeric code. This innovation enables precise, accessible and interoperable location identification, even in areas with limited connectivity and is poised to play a transformative role in governance and service delivery.

Building on its strong digital foundation, anchored by Aadhaar-based verification and seamless UPI payment integration, TPCODL has now embedded DigiPIN into its enterprise Geographic Information System (GIS) for asset address coding. This integration will significantly improve network visibility, streamline field operations and enable faster response times during maintenance and outage management.

Commenting on the achievement, Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, said: “Digital Public Infrastructure is a cornerstone of modern governance, enabling inclusive and efficient access to essential services. At TPCODL, we are committed to supporting the Government of India’s vision of a digitally empowered ecosystem. The adoption of DigiPIN marks our next strategic leap, strengthening our digital backbone, aligning with the national addressing grid and enabling data-driven decision-making to enhance reliability and consumer experience.”

The deployment of DigiPIN is expected to unlock multiple operational and consumer-centric benefits. For field teams, it ensures accurate asset identification and navigation, even in offline environments, thereby improving efficiency and safety. For consumers, it enables precise location sharing through government-enabled platforms, facilitating quicker service delivery and grievance redressal.

The DigiPIN adoption helps in precision mapping and enables seamless on-ground operations. Over 93,000 transformers, 1,500+ RMUs and 19 lakh poles digitally mapped with DigiPIN code. It also helps enhanced consumer experience by supporting accurate location sharing via government applications.

By integrating the National Addressing Grid with its enterprise GIS platform, TPCODL has set a new benchmark in leveraging emerging technologies for utility operations.

This initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence and delivering reliable, future-ready power distribution services to its consumers.