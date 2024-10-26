Odisha govt suspends 4 officials for misbehaving with people during cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday placed four officers under suspension on charge of dereliction of duty and misbehaving with people during cyclone-related work.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said three panchayat extension officers (PEO) and one revenue inspector (RI) have been suspended after getting prima facie evidence against them.

As per the allegations, these four officials were engaged in the evacuation of people to cyclone shelters where they misbehaved with some persons. Pujari said his department has also received complaints against some other officials and they were being verified before initiating any action.

The minister said: "Government officials, who served people with dedication during the emergency cyclone situation, will be rewarded and action will be taken against those found guilty."

On Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised a health worker Sibani Mandal for her selfless service during severe cyclone Dana that made landfall in Kendrapara district.

Majhi also directed the Block Development Officer of Rajnagar block to provide a house to Mandal and assured her of additional necessary assistance. Mandal had carried a paralytic woman on her back and walked one-and-a-half kilometres to a cyclone shelter in Rajnagar area.

The chief minister also praised the personnel of the NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Service, Forest teams and Odisha Police for their dedicated service during cyclone Dana.