Odisha Govt Steps Up Action As Diarrhoea Cases Surge; Cholera Found In Samples

Bhubaneswar: With a sharp surge in diarrhoea cases reported across Odisha, the state government on Tuesday held an emergency high-level meeting to assess the situation and intensify containment measures. Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja chaired the review, attended by senior health department officials, including the health secretary, director of health services, and director of public health.

According to official sources, alerts have now been issued to all 30 districts, extending beyond the five initially affected areas. District Collectors participated in the virtual meeting, where health officials presented data and outlined preventive strategies.

Alarmingly, health authorities revealed that laboratory analysis found cholera bacteria (Vibrio cholerae) in 10 per cent of the samples tested so far. Over 300 new diarrhoea cases were reported between morning and 10.00 AM on Tuesday from five districts alone. While most cases have been classified as mild, officials have mandated 24-hour observation for all admitted patients.

To curb the spread, the government has launched intensified awareness campaigns, with health and Anganwadi workers mobilised to spread information on hygiene practices and early reporting of symptoms. Loudspeaker announcements in villages and door-to-door visits have also been stepped up.

“The positive aspect is that most patients are reporting early with mild symptoms, which allows timely treatment,” health secretary Aswathi S said, adding that district administrations have been instructed to continue disinfection drives and maintain strict sanitation standards.

A central health team is currently in Odisha to assist the state’s response. Discussions between the state and central officials are scheduled for tomorrow. Though central experts have ruled out an epidemic, efforts to trace potential sources of contamination are underway, especially in view of the ongoing monsoon, which could aggravate the situation.

Preventive protocols and daily state-level reviews will continue over the next seven days to keep the outbreak in check.