Odisha Govt. Reopens Probe into Ex-Minister’s Murder

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the high-profile murder case of former Odisha minister Naba Das, the Crime Branch has reopened the investigation, beginning with the recording of statements from the minister's family members. A two-member team from the Crime Branch arrived at Naba Kishore Das’ residence in Sarbahal, Jharsuguda district, on Tuesday to carry out the proceedings.

According to official sources, the team recorded the statements of Naba Das’ son Vishal Das, daughter Dipali Das, and wife Minati Das. This fresh round of testimonies follows a formal notice issued to the family, signaling a renewed effort to clarify unresolved details and strengthen the case.

The reinvestigation comes in response to persistent demands from the family for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The case had sparked widespread controversy, with allegations that the initial investigation was mishandled under the previous government. The current probe aims to address these concerns and uncover any overlooked evidence.

Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan, addressing the media on Tuesday, confirmed the reopening of the case. “We had advised the family of late minister Naba Das to approach the Chief Minister regarding a fresh investigation. It was evident that the previous government had diverted the course of the probe, leaving several crucial aspects unexplored. Now, these missing links will be thoroughly examined,” Harichandan stated.

He assured that the investigation would be conducted with full transparency. “A serving minister was brutally murdered. The people of Odisha deserve to know the truth about who orchestrated this crime. The investigating team will determine the next steps based on the evidence gathered,” the minister added.

Das was shot dead on January 29, 2023 allegedly by an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) at Gandhi Chhak in Odisha’s Brajarajnagar, nearly 400 km from here.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Deepak Kumar, the incident occurred at around 12.20 pm when Das was on his way to attend a programme.

ASI Gopal Das, as per prosecution, opened fire at Naba Das after he stepped out of his vehicle to attend a function at Brajarajnagar. The prosecution has maintained that the accused committed the crime to avenge a humiliation meted out to him by Das.