Odisha Govt, Opposition Clash Over Job Vacancies and Worker Migration in Assembly Debate

Bhubaneswar: A discussion on unemployment and labour migration in the Odisha Assembly on Thursday sparked sharp exchanges between the government and Opposition, with both sides presenting contrasting views on recruitment, vacancies and welfare measures for migrant workers.

Replying to an adjournment motion on behalf of the Chief Minister, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the challenge of worker migration was a long-standing issue and not confined to any one administration. He claimed that recruitment restrictions and procedural delays under previous governments had contributed to the backlog of vacant posts.

“The problem has accumulated over 24 years,” Harichandan said.

According to the minister, over 2.35 lakh government posts remain unfilled across departments. He informed the House that the present government has made 37,371 appointments so far, with another 65,000 recruitments underway. Harichandan said the government aims to substantially reduce worker migration by 2029 and has begun drafting new strategies for migrant protection.

Congress MLA Ashok Das, participating in the debate, argued that the state must take quicker steps to address unemployment. He said the increasing reliance on outsourcing had limited opportunities for permanent jobs and claimed that young workers were compelled to migrate due to insufficient avenues within the state. Das urged the government to ensure transparency in recruitments and expedite pending probes related to hiring processes.

BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain questioned the government on its employment policy and sought clarity on measures being taken to curb distress migration. He pointed to vacant posts across departments, low budget utilisation and declining rural job opportunities as key factors driving youth to seek work outside Odisha. Swain said concerns over recruitment transparency, including reported exam irregularities, must be addressed to restore public confidence.

In response, the government reiterated that it is prioritising job creation, strengthening recruitment systems and drafting comprehensive policies to support migrant households. Officials said details of ongoing measures would be placed before the House after inter-departmental consultations.

The debate, which was taken up in the adjournment motion format, concluded with Opposition members seeking a time-bound action plan, while the government assured continued efforts to accelerate recruitment and expand employment opportunities across sectors.