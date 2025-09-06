Odisha Govt Mandates Biometric Attendance For Panchayati Raj Staff To Enforce Punctuality

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has made biometric attendance mandatory for all employees working under Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), in a move aimed at enforcing punctuality and strengthening accountability in grassroots governance.

In a directive issued to district collectors, the panchayati raj and drinking water department ordered the immediate installation and operationalisation of biometric machines across Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishad offices.

“Timely attendance is a prerequisite for efficiency, transparency and accountability in public service delivery,” PR department’s additional secretary Surya Narayan Dash stated in the official communication.

The letter underscored that the biometric system would generate real-time data, prevent manipulation of records, and cover all levels of PRI staff—from gram panchayat workers to Block Development Officers (BDOs).

Calling the initiative a “key reform measure,” the department said the Biometric Attendance System (BAS) is intended to instill discipline, curb absenteeism, and foster a results-driven work culture. District administrations have been directed to make necessary arrangements and submit Action Taken Reports (ATRs) to the department without delay.

The government pointed out that biometric attendance has already been introduced in several other departments, yielding positive results in terms of punctuality and productivity. Officials expect similar outcomes within PRIs, where the system is seen as critical to improving responsiveness and service delivery at the grassroots.

The move comes at a time when the state is pushing for reforms in rural administration to enhance service delivery. Officials said stricter attendance monitoring will help ensure that welfare schemes and development projects at the village level are implemented more effectively, benefiting rural communities across Odisha.

Governance analyst Manoj Jena the decision, saying, “Biometric attendance can significantly reduce absenteeism and improve accountability at the grassroots. However, the government must also ensure reliable infrastructure such as internet connectivity and power supply in rural areas, otherwise the system may face practical challenges during implementation.”