Odisha govt launches Subhadra Week: Re 1 sent to each woman’s account as test transaction

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday flagged off ‘Subhadra Saptaha’ (Subhadra Week), just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state on Tuesday. The week-long initiative aims to raise awareness about the newly introduced and widely anticipated ‘Subhadra Yojana’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).





Prime Minister Modi will formally inaugurate the scheme at a special event to be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning.

As part of the launch of ‘Subhadra Saptaha,’ the state government conducted a symbolic transaction, transferring Re 1 (one rupee) to each woman who had applied for the Subhadra Yojana. This test transaction serves to verify the beneficiaries’ bank account details and ensure the authenticity of applications.





All eligible women who applied before or on September 15 will receive their first installment of Rs 5,000 on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, assured that the registration and application process would remain open until every eligible woman is included in the Subhadra Yojana.

“Applicants who register after September 17 will also receive the funds. There is no need for concern. The scheme will remain active until the last eligible beneficiary receives the amount credited to her bank account,” said Deputy CM Parida.





She also encouraged women to apply promptly, noting that approximately 60 lakh women have already registered. The BJP-led government, under Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, aims to enroll at least one crore women in the Subhadra Yojana.

“We are taking precautions to ensure that the funds reach the right hands. By transferring Re 1 as a test transaction, we are safeguarding the programme’s integrity,” the Deputy CM explained.



“As a woman myself, I am confident that the funds will be used responsibly. This initiative marks a critical step in empowering women in Odisha, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of women-led development,” she added.



In celebration of ‘Subhadra Week,’ around one thousand awareness campaigns will be conducted across the state to inform and educate the public about the scheme.



Each registered Subhadra Yojana beneficiary will receive Rs 50,000 over five years in 10 equal installments.