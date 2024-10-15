Odisha govt forms task force to tackle labour migration issues

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has established a high-level task force to address the pressing issue of labour migration in the state. The task force, led by deputy chief minister and minister of agriculture and farmers' empowerment and energy, KV Singh Deo, will provide strategic guidance to curb migration and create sustainable solutions for the affected population.



The primary objective of the task force is to devise actionable plans to address the root causes of labour migration. Its mandate includes recommending steps for various government departments, creating long-term solutions, and improving the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

The task force will operate under the panchayati raj and drinking water department, headquartered at Lok Seva Bhawan, the state secretariat. It will convene at least biannually to assess the progress made in reducing migration and ensure the effectiveness of ongoing programmes.

To enhance its expertise, the task force will invite experts, educationists, development professionals, and representatives from United Nations-affiliated organizations, all of whom have experience in mitigating migration issues. Their inputs will help shape policies that target regional disparities, promote inclusivity, and address the different forms of migration in the state.

Key focus areas include skill development, poverty alleviation, access to loans, housing provisions, and job creation through government initiatives. The task force will also review and propose improvements to existing programs aimed at reducing migration.

Collaboration will be a crucial component, with discussions planned around engaging expert organisations, citizen bodies, and technical institutions. The task force will also coordinate with the Government of India and other states to address migrant workers' issues promptly and effectively.

With this concerted effort, the Odisha government aims to develop comprehensive and sustainable strategies to mitigate the challenges of labour migration, ensuring better livelihoods and stability for its people.

Migration of labour force was a major issue during the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was then in the opposition, blamed the then Naveen Patnaik government for increasing migration of rural poor to other states in search of work as they allegedly failed to get job opportunities in their areas.