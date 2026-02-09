Odisha Govt Extends Deadline for Interest-Free EV Advance for State Employees

Bhubaneswar: In a renewed push to accelerate electric mobility, the Odisha government has extended the deadline for state government employees to avail interest-free advances for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) till February 28, the Finance Department said on Monday.

The extension, applicable across the state, has been granted in view of the extended validity of the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, which will now remain in force until March 31, 2026.

The move is aimed at encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles among government employees by easing the financial burden through interest-free assistance. According to an official notification, the facility—earlier available only until December 31, 2025—will now remain open until the end of February, with February 28 fixed as the final date for receiving applications.

The finance department has further clarified that all sanctions and release of funds under the scheme must be completed by March 10.

Under the scheme, Group-A and Group-B employees are eligible for interest-free advances to purchase electric cars. The assistance is capped at 75 per cent of the vehicle’s cost, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 15 lakh.

Similarly, Group-C and Group-D employees can avail interest-free advances for purchasing electric two-wheelers, limited to 75 per cent of the cost, with an upper ceiling of Rs 2 lakh.

The advance amount will be recovered in 100 equal monthly installments from the employee’s salary, beginning from subsequent months. Employees may also opt for early repayment of the advance.

The decision underscores the State government’s continued focus on promoting clean and sustainable mobility while facilitating a smoother transition to electric vehicles for its workforce.