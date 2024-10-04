Odisha Govt. Announces 10% Reservation for Ex-Agniveers in Uniform Services

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has officially framed rules to provide a 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in the state’s uniformed services. A notification to this effect has been issued by the state’s general administration and public grievances department, a senior government official informed on Friday.

The rules, framed by Governor Raghubar under the powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution, define "Uniform Services" as those including police, forest, excise, fire, or any other services that the state government may declare from time to time.

"Ex-Agniveers" are defined as individuals who have completed four years of service in the armed forces under the Agniveer Recruitment Scheme, while "Retired Soldiers" refer to those defined in the Retired Soldiers (Employment in State Civil Service and Posts) Regulations, 1985.

In September, during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state government approved the Odisha Ex-Agniveers (Recruitment to Uniform Services) Rules, 2024. The primary objective of this move is to create ample job opportunities for ex-Agniveers in various uniformed services, including police, forest, excise, fire, and other services as deemed appropriate by the government.

According to the rules, there will be a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers in all ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts across these uniformed services. This reservation will be in addition to the existing 10% reservation for retired servicemen.

Furthermore, the age limit for ex-Agniveers applying for direct recruitment in ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts will be relaxed by an additional three years, providing more flexibility for candidates seeking employment in these roles.

This initiative, according to CM Majhi, reflects the state government's commitment to supporting former Agniveers as they transition to civilian roles, ensuring that they have continued opportunities to serve the public in Uniform Services.