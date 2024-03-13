Odisha Govt Announces 10-day Extra Leave For Women Govt Employees

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced extra benefits to the women employees working in various government departments in the state.

As per the announcement, the women employees will now get an additional 10 days of casual leave annually.

A formal announcement was made by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). At present, government employees are getting 15 casual leaves every year. Following the announcement, women government employees will now be entitled to get 25 days of casual leave after the addition of 10 extra leaves per year.

The announcement was made by the state government in view of the domestic responsibilities and other problems faced by women government employees. Odisha was the first state to announce 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs during the 90’s.

Recently, the Odisha government announced 15 days of casual leave in a year for the employees in various non-government-aided educational institutions. Apart from this, women block grant employees have been granted paid maternity leave of 180 days for two live births. Government officials then said that the decision would benefit about 33,420 employees, both teaching and non-teaching staff who are employed in 2,560 new aided high schools, 940 upper primary schools and 138 madrasas across the state.