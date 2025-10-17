Odisha Governor Tracks State’s Progress Through Raj Bhavan Dashboard

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday held an interactive session with journalists from national and regional media, where he elaborated on the proactive role of Raj Bhavan in monitoring governance and ensuring effective delivery of public services.

During the two-hour interaction, the Governor fielded a wide range of questions — from departmental performance and women’s safety to infrastructure expansion and Odisha’s pursuit of becoming a Viksit Odisha (Developed Odisha) by 2036.

“Odisha is endowed with vast mineral resources. Their judicious utilisation will significantly enhance the state’s revenue and accelerate economic growth,” Kambhampati observed.

Responding to a query on the delay in framing rules for the implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA), he said, “I am given to understand that a draft of the PESA rules is already in circulation. I hope it will soon be implemented to safeguard the interests of tribal communities in the Scheduled Areas.”

On the issue of distress migration from Odisha’s interior pockets, the Governor said the state government was aware of the problem.

“Migration of poor people to other states in search of livelihood is indeed a matter of concern. While it cannot be completely stopped, we must ensure that migrant workers have access to safe and fair working conditions,” he noted.

Emphasising the importance of skill development, Kambhampati said Odisha offers a robust ecosystem for enhancing employability, particularly in the unorganised sector.

Highlighting the use of technology in governance, the Governor informed that the Raj Bhavan Secretariat has developed a dashboard to track the performance of various departments and monitor progress in districts identified as Aspirational Districts (Akankshi Districts).

Observing that Odisha has outperformed several other states on key economic parameters, Kambhampati expressed confidence that the state is on course to achieve full development by 2036, when it marks its centenary year.

The governor said efforts are being made to fill vacant teaching posts in all the universities across the state.