Odisha Government Introduces 2 Year Bond For Students Seeking Admission To Medical Colleges

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has modified the existing policy for doctors passing out of government medical colleges in order to retain them in government service for at least two years.

The health and family welfare department has introduced a bond for all the medical students seeking admission to government medical colleges. The bond will be applicable for all candidates seeking admission in government medical colleges, either under state quota or all India quota in PG Diploma /Diplomate National Board (DNB) /Doctorate National Board (DrNB)/ MD/ MS/ MDS/ DM/ M.Ch. courses or any other courses as may be adopted in state and notified from time to time.

It will be ensured by DMET (Directorate of Medical Education), Odisha that no admission of any kind is allowed without submission of bond.

After completion of any of the above courses, the candidates will have to serve in any health institution of the state for two years.

After serving for two years as per the bond provision, the direct as well as in-service doctors will be released from bond condition.

The certificates will not be retained henceforth by the College authorities and may be released after the admission is over. In case a candidate gets opportunity for higher study immediately after completion of course, the bond seizes to operate and will come into force after return from study. They will have to submit a declaration in the form of an affidavit before a JMFC.

The State Medical Council (OCMR) will not release the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for registration in any other state unless it receives a clearance from the DMET Odisha regarding the fulfillment of bond conditions.

Any service or training after PG (Senior Resident / Tutor / Faculty in Medical Colleges/ Medical Officer in PSUs or other departments) in Odisha under the state government will be counted towards Post PG Bond service.