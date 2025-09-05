Odisha Government Begins Process To Reclaim 58,000 Acres Of Lord Jagannath’s Land

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has launched a large-scale initiative to reclaim nearly 58,000 acres of land belonging to Lord Jagannath, spread across the state and in several parts of the country.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Thursday said records for about 36,000–37,000 acres have already been verified, while documentation for the remaining parcels is underway.

“The government is working at a fast pace to ensure that all of Lord Jagannath’s properties are properly recorded and reclaimed,” Harichandan said, adding that the administration is committed to protecting the assets from encroachment and misuse.

Officials said the reclaimed land will be placed under structured management and used for the service and welfare of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, as well as for related religious and cultural activities. Revenue generated from these assets will be channelled directly to the temple and its devotees, they added.

The minister also noted that efforts are being made to identify and assess properties located outside Odisha. The government, he said, is determined to restore these lands to their rightful purpose in keeping with the temple’s tradition and heritage.