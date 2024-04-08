Odisha Gets Relief As Thundershowers In Coastal Parts Bring The Temperature Down

Many parts of coastal Odisha, including capital city Bhubaneswar, got a respite from days of sizzling temperatures and sultry conditions after hours of heavy downpour on Sunday evening

Reports from Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatisinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and Khurda said the sweltering temperatures came down from around 35 degree Celsius to 26 degree Celsius following a heavy spell of thundershowers.

Life in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar virtually was thrown out of gear as the terrible thundershowers continued for at least 90 minutes — from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar Centre, had earlier predicted rains after April 6.

The IMD also forecast that some locations in the state may experience light to moderate rains in the next two days.

Rasmita Nayak, a working lady in Bhubaneswar who shuttles between her home at Nayapalli to office at Rasulgarh said it was practically difficult to venture out after 9 am as the mercury used to rise up to 30 degree Celsius and reach around 40 degree Celsius by noon.

“The thundershowers might have caused some inconveniences this evening, but it brought the temperature down significantly. Denizens of the twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack got a respite from the blistering heatwaves,” said Rasmita.

Pramod Sahukar of Muniguda in southern Rayagada district said, “People could not venture out due to piping heat. The mercury was around 40 degrees Celcius today. After showers, people are relieved a little now. These unseasonal rains also helped douse forest fires.”

Regional Director of the IMD, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said, “Rains accompanied with lighting and gusty wind will occur at different places of the state in the next two days. Some parts of the state might experience hailstorms.”

As per reports, as many as 15 goats were killed in the lightning strike in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam while three tourists were seriously injured due to the lightning strike on Udaypur beach under Bhograi block in Balasore.