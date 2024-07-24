Odisha: 'Gang-raped' Woman Takes Multiple Loans To Pay Perpetrators

Bhubaneswar: This is the shocking story of a gang-raped woman who was continuously blackmailed by the perpetrators to cough up money. The accused allegedly extracted money from the victim by threatening that they would post “objectionable” photographs and videos on social media if she did not meet their demands.



According to reports, the 36-year-old victim hailing from the Bidanasi area in Odisha’s Cuttack City availed multiple loans to give money to the accused.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the Bidanasi police, on the basis of which an investigation was underway.

Reports said the victim, who runs a stationery shop, came in contact with the two accused a few months ago through a woman in the locality. While one of them is the husband of the woman, the other hails from Puri town.

In her complaint, the victim said the duo allegedly kidnapped the victim and raped her by confining her at various places in Puri and Nandankanan areas in Bhubaneswar. While raping her, the accused took objectionable photos and videos of the victim and later started demanding money from her by blackmailing her with those.

In order to fulfill their demands, the victim took loans from various organisations and individuals and paid them Rs 1.5 lakh.

However, the accused continued to demand money from her and also forced her to make video calls to them in a naked state.

As the woman became unable to give them more money, the two accused made the photos and videos viral. They also sent those photographs and videos to the husband of the victim.

The victim's husband, a car driver, encouraged her to file the case to bring the culprits to book.

The police said it had lodged a first information report (FIR) and was investigating the case. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused who are at large, the cops added.