Odisha Gang-Rape Case Declared ‘Red Flag’; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has handed over the investigation of the shocking gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student in Gopalpur to the Crime Branch’s specialised Crime Against Women and Children (CAW & CW) Wing, treating it as a ‘Red Flag’ case — a category reserved for the most serious and sensitive offences against women and children.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania confirmed that a dedicated team from the CAW & CW Wing has already reached Gopalpur in Ganjam district and begun a comprehensive investigation. The probe is being conducted under the direct supervision of Inspector General (IG) Shyni S.

“Given the sensitivity and gravity of this case, it has been marked as a ‘Red Flag.’ Ten persons have been arrested so far, including four minors. The Crime Branch has been directed to conduct a thorough, scientific investigation and fast-track the prosecution to ensure exemplary punishment,” said DGP Khurania.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Gopalpur sea beach, a well-known tourist destination in southern Odisha. According to police sources, the survivor — a college student — was reportedly assaulted by a group of around 10 individuals after they overpowered her male friend.

The crime has triggered widespread public outrage across the state, with protests and demands for stringent action against the accused. Authorities have registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India’s new criminal code that recently replaced the IPC, including provisions for gang rape and criminal intimidation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the incident in strong terms, calling it a “heinous crime against humanity” and vowed to ensure the harshest possible legal action against those responsible. “Such barbaric acts have no place in a civilised society. The culprits will face the most stringent punishment,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

The Ganjam district police has confirmed that 10 youths, including four minors, have been apprehended, and further investigations are underway to verify the involvement of others. Senior police officials, including Berhampur superintendent of police (SP) Saravana Vivek M, are overseeing ground operations in coordination with the Crime Branch team.

The state government has also promised all possible support, including legal and psychological counselling, to the survivor.