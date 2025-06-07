Odisha: Four Arrested In Ganjam Gang Rape Case While Trying To Flee State

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Saturday arrested four accused in connection with a gang-raped incident in Ganjam district. The accused were apprehended just moments before they could board a train to Visakhapatnam in an attempt to flee.

According to preliminary reports, the two girls had attended a marriage function on June 3. They reportedly went missing shortly after the event, prompting their families to launch an extensive search. Investigations subsequently revealed that the girls had been taken away from the venue by two youths present at the function.

Further details suggest that two more youths, said to be the friends of the initial pair, intercepted the girls en route. The four individuals are alleged to have taken the girls to an undisclosed location, held them captive, and subjected them to “sexual assault” before abandoning them in a secluded area.

Upon locating the girls, their families brought them home and subsequently held discussions with villagers. A police complaint was filed against the four youths on the evening of June 4. The police acted swiftly and launched an investigation. With the help of intelligence inputs and tracking, the police successfully apprehended the accused while they were attempting to flee to Visakhapatnam. All four were taken into custody without resistance and brought back for questioning.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP), Saravana Vivek M, confirmed the arrests and revealed that the accused had gained the girls’ confidence over time before executing their plan.

“A complaint was filed was filed by one of the survivor’s mother alleging gang rape of her 14-year-old daughter and another minor girl for two days. A case was relevant under relevant sections and Golanthara police arrested the four accused. As per Supreme Court’s standing direction, the survivors were produced before Child Welfare Committee for counselling,” said the SP.

According to the senior police official, two separate teams were formed after the case was registered. All the accused belong from the same village. One of the accused was in contact with one of the survivors.