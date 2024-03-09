Odisha: Food-Searching Tusker Enters Human Habitation, Tramples Woman To Death

In a fresh incident of elephant-human conflict in Odisha, a woman on Saturday night was killed after a wild elephant which entered village in search of food. trampled her to death. As per the reports, the unfortunate incident took place at Ushumundi village under Sundargarh’s Koida Forest Range. The deceased has been identified as Ituwari Bhadra.

As per reports, the woman was sleeping in her home when the wild tusker came to her house in search of paddy grains. Sensing danger, Bhadra ran out of her house, but the elephant chased her and reportedly trampled her to death. After receiving the information about the incident, a forest department team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The villagers demanded adequate compensation for the family of the deceased.

Earlier this year on February 11th, a 72-year-old elderly man was trampled to death by a rampaging wild elephant at Khaerpada village under Sambalpur Sadar Forest Range. As per reports, the deceased was reportedly sleeping in his house at night when the elephant broke down the wall and trampled him to death. He died on the spot. In the same month, a herd of 12 elephants, including two tuskers had unleashed a reign of terror in Dharakote, Shergarh, and Sadangipalli areas under the Aska range of South Ghumusar forest division in Ganjam district. The wild animals had reportedly pulled down some villagers’ houses and devoured the harvested paddy. It was also reported from Sadangipalli village that the herd attacked a cyclist, leaving him seriously injured.