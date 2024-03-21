Odisha: Ex-BJD Secretary General Damodar Rout Critical, Almost Brain Dead

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Odisha minister Dr Damodar Rout is said to be critical and almost brain dead, informed his lawmaker son Sambit Routray on Thursday.

As per Sambit, who is an MLA from Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, his father suffered a cardiac arrest on March 18. Initially, the family rushed Dr Rout to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and later shifted to a private hospital.

However, the doctors at the Capital Hospital did not provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during the crisis situation despite several requests, a charge which the Capital Hospital authorities refuted.

According to Sambit, there was a delay of 15 to 20 minutes in shifting his father to a private hospital. As a result, his brain suffered extensive damage due to lack of oxygen supply to the brain.

“My father’s heart started functioning after CPR was given at the private hospital but his brain is not functioning. His condition is very critical,” Sambit added.

Responding to the allegations, Capital Hospital director Laxmidhar Sahu said, “Two days ago, Damodar Rout was brought to the hospital’s casualty unit; his oxygen saturation level had dropped. His records also showed that he had Stage 5 kidney issues. We had provided oxygen, ECG was conducted and he was attended by a team of doctors.”

The director further informed that Dr Damodar Rout had to be shifted to another hospital as 'we did not have specialised doctors for kidney-related issues.' The leader was provided with necessary primary treatment at the hospital here, he said.

“Usually, CPR is usually given to a person who is unable to breathe. But his (Damodar Rout) condition was not such to be given CPR. After the family brought the allegations, we conducted an investigation. As young doctors were present, they might not have identified the leader. For them (doctors), all patients are equal and shifting him to another hospital was required and there was no need to administer CPR,” the director added.



