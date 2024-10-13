Odisha Dy CM Investigates Tree Plantation Fraud

Bhubaneswar: Taking serious note of alleged irregularities in tree plantations, Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Sunday trekked through a dense forest to verify the complaints himself. After getting repeated complaints regarding corruption, the Deputy CM made a surprise visit to check on the tree plantations undertaken at Budharaja Hills under the Patnagarh forest range in Bolangir district.

He talked to the officials concerned and enquired with locals to find out the truth about the irregularities.

According to sources, lakhs of rupees were sanctioned by the Odisha government for the forestation programme in Budharaja Hills. However, the money meant for tree plantation was allegedly swindled by the officials concerned.

Based on the complaint, the Deputy CM himself landed up in the forest to take stock of the situation.

During the probe, Deo expressed concern over the irregularities in the tree plantation. He also expressed resentment about the appointment of a forester and directed the ex-forester to be relieved immediately.

“There are serious irregularities in the forestation programme. Hardly any tree plantation has been carried out. Moreover, while a new forester has been appointed, the former forester is yet to be relieved from duty,” said the Deputy CM.

However, the Bolangir divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarshan Behera maintained that the forest department had indeed carried out the plantation programme.

“Sir paid a surprise visit and we showed him all the tree plantations. We have planted trees and the allegations are baseless,” Behera said.