Odisha: Driver Torches Ganja-Laden Car After Tyre Burst to Destroy Evidence

In a dramatic bid to evade police action, a car allegedly carrying a large consignment of ganja was set ablaze by its driver after a tyre burst in Nuabazar area of Binika town, Sonepur district, on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle, which had no registration number, developed a flat tyre while passing through a busy stretch of the town. As onlookers gathered, the driver reportedly poured fuel on the car and set it on fire before fleeing the scene.

The fire quickly engulfed the vehicle, reducing it to a charred shell within minutes. Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, preventing the blaze from spreading further in the crowded market area.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the car was carrying nearly three quintals of ganja. Investigators believe the driver torched the vehicle in a desperate attempt to destroy evidence of the illegal consignment.

The local police have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding driver and are investigating the origin and intended destination of the contraband.