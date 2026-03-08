Odisha DISCOMs Enable Women To Restart Careers Through ‘Nua Arambha’ Initiative

BHUBANESWAR: Reinforcing its commitment to diversity, inclusion and women’s empowerment, Tata Power-led Odisha power distribution companies (DISCOMs) celebrated the ‘Nua Arambha – New Beginning’ initiative on the occasion of International Women’s Day, enabling women to restart their professional journeys after a career break.

Now in its second season, the initiative aims to support women who wish to re-enter the workforce by providing them with opportunities, guidance and a supportive work environment to rebuild their careers with confidence. The programme reflects the organisation’s broader commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that encourages women to pursue professional aspirations while balancing personal responsibilities.

As part of this year’s initiative, seven women professionals have been onboarded across various roles in the four Odisha DISCOMs, marking a significant step toward strengthening gender diversity within the organisation. The programme recognises the determination of women returning to professional life and provides them with a platform and institutional support to resume their careers.

The event also served as a platform to celebrate the resilience, dedication and achievements of these women professionals, while encouraging many others who aspire to return to the workforce after a break.

The programme was attended by Dr. Monica Singhania, Professor at the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi, and Director on the Boards of TPNODL and TPWODL; Gajanan Kale, Chief – Odisha Distribution Business, Tata Power; Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL; and Shyam Sunder Choudhury, Chief BHR, along with members of the senior leadership team of the Odisha DISCOMs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kale said that diversity and inclusion are key drivers of organisational growth and innovation. “Through initiatives like ‘Nua Arambha’, we aim to provide women professionals with the opportunity and confidence to restart their careers and contribute meaningfully to the organisation and society. Their resilience inspires us to continue building a workplace that supports equal opportunities and empowers women at every stage of their professional journey,” he said.

Dr. Singhania appreciated the determination of women who chose to re-enter the workforce and commended the Odisha DISCOMs for fostering an environment that promotes women’s professional growth, learning and leadership.

Through initiatives such as ‘Nua Arambha’, Tata Power-led Odisha DISCOMs continue to promote gender diversity and build a progressive and inclusive workforce in the state’s power distribution sector.