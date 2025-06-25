Odisha DCM K.V. Singh Deo Calls For Centre’s Support To Build Resilient, Green Power Infrastructure

Patna/Bhubaneswar: At the Conference of State Energy Ministers and Energy Secretaries of Eastern Region States held in Patna on Tuesday, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and energy minister K.V. Singh Deo reaffirmed the state’s commitment to developing a resilient, green, and future-ready power infrastructure.



Addressing the summit chaired by Union power minister Manohar Lal, Singh Deo emphasised Odisha’s progress in the power sector and its vision to emerge as a model state in energy transformation.

“Odisha has successfully moved from being power-sufficient to power-empowered. We are strategically investing in renewables, grid resilience, transmission planning, and financial reforms,” he said.

Highlighting Odisha’s ambitious targets, Singh Deo noted that 61 per cent of the state's power capacity is planned to be from non-fossil fuel sources by 2036. Odisha aims to add 11,294 MW of green energy capacity, of which 3,904 MW is already under contract. Renewable power corridors, including major projects like Hirakud–Kolabira–Duburi and Indravati–Theruvali–Gopalpur, are being developed to support this transition.



The Deputy CM also showcased Odisha’s achievements in power distribution, citing a sharp drop in AT&C losses—from 29.5 per cent in FY21 to 16.5 per cent in FY25. He noted that three of the state's four distribution companies (DISCOMs) have earned A+ ratings and rank among the top 10 performing utilities in India.



Singh Deo urged the Union government to sanction Rs 6,284 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and sought viability gap funding for green projects, including pumped storage, floating solar, offshore wind, and tidal energy initiatives. He also requested central allocation of 800 MW from the NLC Talabira II project and relief from the Rs 400/tonne State Compensation Cess on coal dispatched from the Manoharpur mine.



Key officials including energy principal secretary Vishal Dev and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) chairman and managing director Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma were also present.