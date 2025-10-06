Odisha: Curfew, Internet Suspension in Cuttack as City Recovers from Violent Clashes

Bhubaneswar: A 36-hour curfew and temporary suspension of internet and social media services have been imposed in parts of Odisha’s Cuttack city following violent clashes between two groups on Sunday.

The restrictions, ordered by the Odisha government, aim to restore calm and prevent the circulation of inflammatory messages that could further disturb peace in the millennium city.

The state home department, in a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Satyabrata Sahu, said the decision to suspend mobile internet and social media platforms—including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Snapchat—was taken to curb the spread of rumours and provocative content. The curfew, clamped across 13 police station jurisdictions, came into force at 10 pm on Sunday and will remain effective till Monday night. Internet services are suspended until 7 pm tonight.

Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Monday urged residents to maintain peace, saying the situation was “gradually returning to normal.” He said, “Cuttack is limping back to normalcy. Police have taken necessary measures, and the Chief Minister has appealed for peace. I request everyone not to tarnish the image of this historic city by resorting to unrest.”

Echoing the appeal, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous condemned the violence and called for restraint. “It takes years to build harmony but just a moment to destroy it,” she said, urging authorities to take “strong and exemplary action” against those responsible for the clashes.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh confirmed that eight people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in stone-pelting, vandalism, and attacks on police personnel. “We clamped curfew for 36 hours after stones were hurled at police during a rally. Things are now under control. No fresh disturbances have been reported,” he said. Singh added that more arrests could follow as CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined.

To maintain order, authorities have deployed 60 platoons of police and eight companies of paramilitary forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), BSF, CRPF, and Odisha Swift Action Force, at sensitive locations across the city.

Officials said the administration continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to avoid gatherings or activities that could escalate tensions. As the city slowly returns to normalcy, the government has reiterated that peace and restraint are the collective responsibility of every citizen.



