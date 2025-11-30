Odisha Couple Marries by Taking Oath on Constitution

Berhampur: A couple solemnised their marriage in Odisha's Berhampur by taking an oath on the Constitution, and donated blood and also urged the guests to do so. Preetipanna Mishra (40) and B Bhanu Teja (43) on Friday exchanged garlands and took an oath to lead a new life together. The couple, and several other guests, donated blood and 18 units were collected.

Mishra hails from Berhampur and works as a system analyst in a private firm in Hyderabad; while Teja, who is from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, is a scientist in another company in Bengaluru. They had met at a seminar in the Telangana capital a few years ago.

Mishra's mother Bidyutprabha Rath, a retired government employee and an Odia novel writer, took the initiative. Rath, who had also conducted her son's wedding in 2019 in a similar manner after convincing the bride's mother, reached out to Teja's parents and they agreed.

"The Constitution is a holy book for every Indian. It is essential that the people know about the ideals enshrined in it," she added. Mishra hoped that their unique wedding ceremony would inspire others.

Humanist Rationalist Organisation (HRO), which extended its helping hand to organise the marriage, also hoped more young couples would come forward to get married without considerating caste, horoscope and dowry. HRO's Ganjam unit secretary K Nandeshu Senapati said that at least five such marriages have been solemnised in Berhampur in the last five years.