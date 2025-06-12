Odisha CMO Shares Deccan Chronicle’s Analysis Of Mohan Majhi’s First year In Office

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Odisha on Wednesday shared a detailed article from Deccan Chronicle on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s first year in office. The post described the past 365 days as “a stepping stone towards the lifelong dream of a Vikshit Odisha,” reaffirming the government’s commitment to people-centric governance.

The article offers a comprehensive review of Majhi’s tenure since taking over as Chief Minister on June 12 last year. Titled “Mohan Majhi’s First Year: From Bureaucracy’s Grip to People’s Rule,” it traces the political and administrative shifts under Majhi, including the fulfillment of key electoral promises and efforts to restore authority to elected representatives.

Among the achievements highlighted are opening all four doors of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, operationalizing the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, and attracting industrial investments worth nearly Rs 17 lakh crore. The piece also notes the challenges ahead, with a strong opposition presence and the need to further consolidate public trust.

The CMO’s post ((https://x.com/MohanMOdisha/status/1933138017541403115) encouraged citizens to read the full article, describing it as “an interesting analysis” of the government’s first year and reiterating its resolve to work for the matrubhumi (motherland) and its people.

Majhi’s second year in office, it noted, would be crucial as the government navigates political tests and strives to advance the vision of a developed Odisha by 2036.