Odisha CM unveils 'Sishu Vatika' initiative for early childhood education

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Sishu Vatika' initiative, a programme designed to provide structured pre-school education for children aged 5-6 years in government schools across the state. This initiative, which was formally launched at Badagada High School, Bhubaneswar, — aligns with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to lay a strong foundation for early childhood learning.

The launch of 'Sishu Vatika' was marked by a traditional welcome during the 'Prabesh Utsav' or entry festival, a special event symbolising the start of young learners' academic journey. As part of this celebration, children participated in the 'Khadi Chhuan' (touching chalk) activity, where they made their first attempt at writing on slates.

Under this initiative, pre-school classes will be introduced in government-run schools across Odisha to prepare children for formal education. Chief Minister Majhi, a former teacher himself, actively participated in the event at Badagada High School, where he sat alongside young students and guided one in writing 'sunya' (zero) on her slate for the first time.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Majhi stated, “By implementing the NEP 2020, we are committed to providing quality education at the foundational level. The 'Prabesh Utsav' and 'Khadi Chhuan' activities are part of our broader efforts to inspire and support early learners. This initiative will play a vital role in shaping a modern, self-reliant, and empowered generation.”

The launch of 'Sishu Vatika' coincides with the ongoing 'Odia Pakshya' celebrations, an event dedicated to promoting Odisha’s rich linguistic, literary, and cultural heritage. Majhi emphasised that the initiative also reflects the government's dedication to preserving and fostering Odia traditions alongside modern educational advancements.

To make the first day of school a memorable experience, young learners were warmly welcomed with flowers and adorned with 'chandan tikas' on their foreheads, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.