Odisha CM Speaks to Durgapur Rape Survivor, Assures Full Support

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday evening spoke to the Odia medical student who was allegedly gang-raped by five youths in Durgapur, West Bengal, assuring her and her family of complete support from the State government and promising that justice would be delivered without delay.

According to sources, the Chief Minister held a detailed telephonic conversation with the survivor, her mother, and Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) Chairperson Shobhana Mohanty, who is currently in Durgapur to assist the victim.

During the call, Mr Majhi expressed concern for the survivor’s health and well-being, and conveyed that her education, medical care, and safety would be fully looked after by the state. He further assured that the government would support her rehabilitation and ensure she could resume her studies without interruption.

“I have instructed officials to take all necessary measures to help you continue your education. If required, arrangements will be made for your enrolment in Bhubaneswar,” Mr Majhi was quoted as telling the survivor.

In a separate interaction with the survivor’s mother, the Chief Minister reiterated that the culprits would face the strictest possible punishment under the law. He also stated that the OSCW was in constant touch with West Bengal authorities to ensure a transparent and expeditious investigation.

“The State government will pursue every available forum to exert pressure for speedy justice,” he said.

According to reports, the second-year MBBS student had gone out with a male friend on the evening of October 10 to have street food when a group of men allegedly followed them. The accused then took the girl to a secluded spot and assaulted her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Asansol-Durgapur) Abhishek Gupta confirmed that all five accused have been arrested in connection with the case.