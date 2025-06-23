Odisha CM Reviews Ratha Yatra Preparations, Assures Incident-Free festival

BHUBANESWAR: In an earnest bid to ensure a smooth, safe, and incident-free Ratha Yatra this year, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday asserted that comprehensive measures have been put in place for the seamless conduct of the centuries-old annual festival.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting in Puri, where he took stock of the preparations being undertaken by various government departments ahead of the grand event, which draws lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad.

Accompanying the Chief Minister at the meeting were Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and K.V. Singh Deo, health minister Mukesh Mahaling, law minister Prithviraj Harichandan, transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, housing and urban development minister Krushnachandra Mahapatra, along with MLAs from Puri district. Senior officials from multiple departments and police administration were also present to outline their readiness plans.

The Chief Minister held detailed deliberations on crucial aspects such as transport and mobility management, crowd control strategies, traffic regulation, law and order maintenance, public health preparedness, sanitation arrangements, and coordination with the Indian Railways for running special trains to handle the influx of pilgrims.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Majhi said, “The entire world eagerly awaits the divine Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath. A dedicated ministerial-level committee has been constituted this year to oversee preparations and ensure the festival remains incident-free.”

He further expressed confidence in the elaborate arrangements being made, emphasising that all departments were working in close coordination to facilitate an orderly, safe, and spiritually uplifting experience for devotees.

To bolster security, as many as 275 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations across the pilgrim town. In addition to a five-tier security ring, over 10,000 police personnel, including Quick Response Teams (QRTs), will be deployed on the ground. Drone surveillance will further enhance security and crowd management during the festival.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to maintain strict vigil and ensure all emergency services remain on high alert throughout the Yatra period.