Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Contest from Kantabanji

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting from Hinjili assembly constituency in Ganjam district, will also fight from Kantabanji in Western Odisha.



In 2019, Naveen had also contested from two seats – Hinjli and Bijepur in Bargarh district. He retained the Hinjli seat and resigned from Bijepur.

Naveen’s name found place in the fifth list of nine candidates for assembly elections in Odisha.

Here is the list of BJD candidates:

Laxmipriya Nayak- Chitrakonda

Naveen Patnaik- Kantabanji

Barsha Singh Bariha- Padampur

Arundhati Kumari Devi -Deogarh

Sanjukta Singh- Angul

Dilip Nayak- Nimapada

Sulakshana Geetanjali Devi-Sanakhemundi

Indira Nanda-Jeypore

Rohit Pujari-Sambalpur

Prasanna Acharya- Rairakhol