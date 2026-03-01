Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Up Evacuation Of Stranded Odias With Centre Amid Gulf Crisis

BHUBANESWAR: Amid escalating tensions in parts of the Gulf region, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday held discussions with the Union government to ensure the safe evacuation of Odias stranded in Dubai and other affected areas.

According to official sources, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has already initiated the evacuation process, working in coordination with the state government.

Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the Centre has taken prompt steps to bring back not only Odias but all Indian nationals facing difficulties due to the prevailing situation in the Gulf.

“The MEA is undertaking all necessary measures to rescue Odias stranded in Dubai. The evacuation process has begun. The Prime Minister and the Central government are committed to ensuring that all Indians return safely without inconvenience,” Harichandan said.

He added that the Chief Minister’s discussions with the Centre were aimed at expediting coordination and ensuring the smooth return of affected residents from Odisha.

State officials said they remain in constant touch with central authorities as evacuation efforts continue.

While the exact number of Odias stranded has not yet been officially disclosed, the state government has assured families that all possible assistance is being extended.

Further updates are expected as the evacuation process progresses.