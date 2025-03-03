Odisha CM Mohan Majhi strikes back, announces whitepaper on crimes against women

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday hit back at the opposition, announcing that his government would soon publish a whitepaper on crimes against women over the past eight months.

The announcement came just two days after the opposition Congress staged a massive rally in Bhubaneswar, protesting what it described as an "alarming rise" in crimes against women.“The Congress is a sinking ship in Odisha. They claim that crimes against women have increased under our administration, but the truth is quite the opposite. These baseless allegations are nothing more than a desperate attempt to stay relevant,” Majhi stated.Speaking to reporters during his weekly grievance hearing session, the CM asserted that crimes against women had significantly declined since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in June 2024.Majhi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to “zero tolerance” on crimes against women, emphasizing that perpetrators are being swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.“We do not spare culprits. They are arrested and sent to judicial custody immediately. The government is committed to ensuring that they face trial and receive due punishment in a court of law,” he said, underscoring his administration’s resolve to prosecute offenders rigorously.On March 1, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) organised a massive demonstration in Bhubaneswar, decrying what they termed an “alarming rise” in crimes against women under the BJP-led government.Led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the rally witnessed a strong turnout of party leaders, workers, and supporters, all demanding immediate government action to ensure women's safety. The protest escalated when demonstrators attempted to march toward the residence of Chief Minister Majhi, prompting a police blockade. A scuffle ensued as security personnel intervened to prevent the march from advancing further.Addressing the media, OPCC chief Bhakta Charan Das launched a sharp critique of the BJP government, accusing it of failing to uphold law and order since assuming office eight months ago. He alleged that the administration’s inefficiency had led to a sharp increase in cases of violence, harassment, and exploitation of women.As political tensions continue to rise, the publication of the whitepaper is expected to add another dimension to the ongoing debate on women’s safety in Odisha.