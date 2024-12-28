Odisha CM Mohan Majhi orders crop damage report by Dec 30

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a high-level meeting on Saturday at the state secretariat to address the devastation caused by unseasonal rains across the state between December 20 and 28. The meeting was attended by ministers and senior officials from the agriculture, revenue, and cooperation departments.

"Today, a review meeting was held to assess the crop damage caused by the unseasonal rains. I have directed officials of all concerned departments to prepare the crop damage report by December 30. Based on these reports, affected farmers will receive financial assistance through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system," the Chief Minister informed reporters following the meeting.

The Chief Minister urged all farmers to register on the Krushirakshak mobile application to ensure eligibility for financial assistance.

The review meeting followed alarming reports of widespread crop damage across the state. Instances of farmers committing suicide or suffering fatal heart attacks after witnessing their devastated farmlands have further alarmed the state administration.

"The state government is fully aware of the massive losses suffered by farmers, particularly in Kharif crops like paddy and horticultural produce. We assure farmers that they will receive due compensation as per the existing guidelines and provisions of both Union and state governments," the Chief Minister said.

To streamline assistance, the state government has issued a toll-free number — 14447 — for farmers to register their crop loss complaints.

The Chief Minister noted that 1.26 lakh farmers have already registered to claim compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. He also emphasised that all affected farmers, regardless of whether they are covered under crop insurance schemes, will be eligible for government assistance.

Reports from across the state indicate that paddy growers were the worst affected. Crops, nearly ready for harvest and sale at government-run procurement centers, were submerged due to unseasonal rains caused by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Vegetable and betel leaf farmers have also suffered significant losses as their crops failed to withstand the torrential rains.