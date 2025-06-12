Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, Oppn leader Naveen Patnaik Express Grief Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad airport and extended his heartfelt prayers for those affected by the calamity.

The London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew, met with a catastrophic accident shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Initial reports feared multiple casualties.

Reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister Majhi said, “The news of the ill-fated Air India Ahmedabad–London flight crash has left me deeply saddened. My heartfelt prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their grieving families. I sincerely pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the safety of those who have survived and for strength to the bereaved.”

Opposition leader in the Odisha Assembly and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik also condoled the loss. In a message posted on X, Patnaik wrote, “Deeply anguished to learn about the disastrous crash of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight carrying hundreds of passengers. My thoughts and prayers are with the families devastated by this tragic incident.”