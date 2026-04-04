Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Launches School Enrolment Drive, Initiates ‘Khadi Chhuan’ Ritual For Children In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday participated in the state-level Pravesh Utsav and Khadi Chhuan programme, symbolically initiating young children into formal education and reaffirming the government’s commitment to universal enrolment.

The event was held at a government upper primary school near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, where the Chief Minister personally guided children to write their first words—“ Maa” (mother) and “Bapa” (father) —on slates using chalk, marking the traditional beginning of their academic journey.

Interacting warmly with the children, Majhi engaged them in simple conversations about their families, food habits, and hometowns, creating a friendly and encouraging atmosphere. His approach, akin to that of a seasoned teacher, helped ease the children into their first learning experience.

Highlighting the importance of early education, the Chief Minister said that the festival-like celebration of Vidyarambha across villages and localities is encouraging parents to enrol their children in schools. “No child in the state should be deprived of education,” he asserted.

Majhi also visited an exhibition showcasing teaching-learning materials developed under the Nipun Odisha and Padhiba, Gadhhiba Odisha initiatives. He distributed educational kits to children and appreciated their creativity at drawing stalls, where some students presented their artwork to him.

Emphasising the cultural significance of Khadi Chhuan, he said the ritual has been institutionalised at the government level since last year to strengthen enrolment drives. This year, around five lakh invitation cards have been distributed to ensure 100 per cent enrolment across the state.

The Chief Minister further informed that, in line with the National Education Policy, anganwadi centres will gradually be integrated into pre-school education systems.

Calling upon the media to act as a bridge between government initiatives and the public, Majhi urged greater awareness about the importance of education. He also advised teachers to nurture children with care and identify their talents for holistic development.

On the occasion, he flagged off an education awareness vehicle to promote enrolment across the state.

School and mass education minister Nityananda Gond, local legislators, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, and senior officials were present at the event.