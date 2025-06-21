Odisha CM Mohan Majhi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for steadfast support

Bhubaneswar: Marking the first anniversary of the BJP-led government in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday delivered an impassioned address in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s steadfast support to the state and its people.

“Exactly a year ago, we formed our government in Odisha in the presence of PM Modi. Today, he is here again — a reflection of his enduring affection and commitment to Odisha,” CM Majhi remarked.

Lauding PM Modi’s leadership, the Chief Minister said India’s ascent as the world’s fourth-largest economy and its steady march toward the $5 trillion milestone stand testament to the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’

Referring to the recent success of Operation Sindoor, CM Majhi hailed it as a decisive strike against terrorism and a symbol of hope for women and youth alike. “People once said, Modi hai toh mumkin hai. Now they say, Modi hai toh desh safe hai,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also extended birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, calling it a proud moment for Odisha to celebrate its developmental milestones on her special day.

Highlighting his government’s achievements over the past year, CM Majhi emphasised his outreach efforts across Odisha, sharing the hopes and struggles of its people while initiating welfare schemes such as Rs 800 input assistance per quintal of paddy for farmers, expansion of PM-KISAN and CM-KISAN, launch of Subhadra Yojana, empowerment of 17 lakh Lakhipati Didis and healthcare support through Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Yojana

In a landmark move, the BJP government unveiled the Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya initiative. Named after eminent Odia educationist Pandit Godabarish Mishra, the scheme envisions establishing model primary schools in all 6,794 Gram Panchayats, offering tech-enabled, inclusive education aligned with the Right to Education Act and National Education Policy -2020.

