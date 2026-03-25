Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Defends Law and Order Record in State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday defended his government’s handling of law and order in the State Assembly, asserting that crimes against women remain “unacceptable” even as he sought to counter Opposition claims with official data.



Replying to the debate on the home department’s budget for 2026–27, Majhi said 48,789 cases of crimes against women were reported in the last 18 months, almost identical to the 48,787 cases registered under the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government. He argued that the figures indicated stability rather than a surge.



The Chief Minister, however, highlighted a decline in specific categories, stating that acid attacks dropped by 63.3 per cent and dowry-related cases by 26.1 per cent. Incidents of dacoity and dowry deaths also fell by 8 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively. He further lauded the police for rescuing 5,451 women and children within a span of 10 days.



Majhi noted that Odisha’s crime rate had fallen from 9.2 per cent in 2022 to 6.7 per cent in 2023—among the lowest in the country—but acknowledged a sharp rise in 2025. He attributed part of the increase to improved reporting and access to police services.



Since assuming office in June 2024, the Majhi government has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy towards crime, with a particular focus on the safety of women and vulnerable groups. Officials point to a 166 per cent increase in Zero FIR registrations in 2025 as evidence of more accessible and citizen-friendly policing.



The government has also undertaken measures to strengthen policing capacity, including plans to recruit around 32,000 personnel and enhance mobility with additional vehicles. Police infrastructure has been upgraded with new stations, modern surveillance systems, and improved public-facing facilities.



Administrative accountability has been tightened through regular reviews with district collectors and superintendents of police, alongside directives to crack down on illegal activities such as sand mining. The government has also pushed for tech-enabled governance and decentralised services to improve transparency and grievance redressal.



Reiterating that the police now function without political interference, Majhi said efforts to tackle cybercrime and organised criminal networks would be intensified. While the government maintains that the law and order situation is “peaceful and under control,” the trends—particularly in crimes against women—continue to draw political scrutiny and public attention.