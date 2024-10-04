Odisha CM meets foreign delegates in Delhi, hopes to attract Rs 5 lakh Cr investment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said he had fruitful discussions with top officials of different countries in New Delhi for investment in the state.

He informed that many countries had consented to participate in the proposed ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,’ a major business meet involving domestic and global investors.

“We had discussions with ambassadors, high commissioners, consul-generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats from across the globe attended the event. They have shown interest to come to Odisha and participate in the mega business conclave,” the CM told reporters after meeting top officials of at least 34 countries.

The CM hoped that the state will receive a significant number of intents in semiconductor, Information Technology (IT) green energy, petro chemicals, electronics and food processing sectors.

On Wednesday, before leaving for New Delhi, the CM had told reporters that his government expected to attract an investment of Rs 5 lakh in the forthcoming ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.’

The CM claimed that the success of forthcoming ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ will lay the foundation stone for making Odisha a ‘prosperous state’ by 2036 and developed state by 2047.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Odisha will be the gateway of India’s development. Now that the double engine government has been established in the state, we are working towards realizing the PM’s dream,” said CM Majhi.

In his meeting with the foreign delegates, the CM presented Odisha’s dynamic industrial landscape and emerging investment opportunities to the global audience. He conveyed to them the state’s aim to foster partnerships and attract investments worth over Rs 5 lakh crore by showcasing the potential and opportunities available in Odisha.

The CM also held a one-on-one meeting with delegations of industry bodies and associations. The meeting revolved around Odisha’s industrial potential, supportive policies, ease of doing business, and an investor-friendly environment.

The CM was accompanied by state industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, and many senior officials of the state government.

This apart, the CM also personally invited global stakeholders to attend the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025.

Business leaders and investors from various sectors have been invited to explore how Odisha can serve as a key destination for investments.