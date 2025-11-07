Odisha CM Majhi’s Aircraft, Chopper Inspected in Nuapada Ahead of Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The aircraft and helicopter used by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi underwent detailed inspection in Nuapada district on Thursday ahead of the Assembly by-election, officials confirmed.

According to the Nuapada district administration, the checks were carried out by teams from the flying squad and the video surveillance unit to ensure strict compliance with election regulations. The inspections formed part of routine pre-poll monitoring designed to oversee the movement of political leaders during campaign activities and uphold transparency in the process.

Sources said that similar inspections were also conducted on the same day for the aircraft of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who had flown to Nuapada for election campaigning. Earlier, aircraft used by Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJP national vice-president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda had also been subjected to such checks.

Officials emphasised that these measures are in line with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directives to monitor the movement of candidates and political leaders during election campaigns. The district administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency and fair play throughout the by-election period.