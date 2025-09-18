Odisha CM Leads Green Drive In Assembly After Record-Breaking Plantation Feat

Bhubaneswar: A day after Odisha etched its name in the record books by planting an unprecedented 1.49 crore saplings in a single day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday led another symbolic green initiative inside the State Assembly premises.

All members of the House joined the drive, each planting a sapling of their choice. While the Chief Minister planted a sandalwood sapling, others contributed with neem, bel and various medicinal plants. The initiative was seen as an extension of the state’s ongoing “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, which has drawn massive public participation.

On Wednesday, Odisha stunned the nation and the world by surpassing its original target of 75 lakh saplings by early afternoon and ultimately planting 1,49,11,339 saplings across 30 districts at 71,924 designated sites. Districts like Sundargarh (14.21 lakh saplings), Koraput (11.01 lakh) and Kendujhar (10.42 lakh) emerged as top contributors.

The feat saw enthusiastic involvement of over 16 lakh students from 40,000 schools, 2 lakh teachers, thousands of Anganwadi and health workers, forest protection committees, volunteers and Eco-clubs.

Chief Minister Majhi described the mission as a dual tribute — to “Janani Maa” (biological mothers) and “Dharti Maa” (Mother Earth) — and urged people to treat nurturing saplings with the same care as raising children.

With Odisha already having planted 6 crore saplings in the second phase of the campaign, the state is now eyeing the ambitious target of 7.5 crore this year, consolidating its position as a green leader in the country.