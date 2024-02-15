Odisha CM Lays Foundation Stone for Avaada Group’s Green Hydrogen Project

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid foundation stone for Avaada Group’s green hydrogen project at Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

This mega clean energy project entailing an investment of Rs 8,000 crore aligns with India’s aspiration to be a global green hydrogen manufacturing hub. It is slated to create a far-reaching positive impact both economically and socially. Nearly 1,600 direct and 4,000 indirect employment opportunities will be generated during implementation.

Located near Gopalpur deep-sea port, Avaada’s cutting-edge green ammonia storage facility will enable exporting of green hydrogen, thereby helping to achieve global Net Zero for hard to abate sectors across the world. The project will be completed by December 2026.

Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group, expressed gratitude for the support extended by the Odisha government in realising this ambitious project. He emphasised the significance of green ammonia as a clean and renewable alternative in various sectors such as agriculture, transportation, and industry.

Avaada’s green hydrogen venture aligns with India's pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement. By harnessing renewable energy, the project contributes to Odisha's renewable energy objectives while fostering job creation and economic growth in the region, said a company official.

“With global efforts intensifying to combat climate change, Avaada is steadfast in its commitment to spearheading sustainable energy solutions. This project represents a bold step towards reducing carbon emissions and fostering a greener economy. By harnessing renewable energy sources, this initiative aims to produce green ammonia without the harmful environmental impacts associated with conventional methods,” the official added.

Avaada Group’s green hydrogen division has been making significant investments to create a green hydrogen ecosystem in the state of Odisha.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by dignitaries, stakeholders, and representatives from various sectors, underscoring the significance of this milestone in advancing sustainable energy initiatives in the region.